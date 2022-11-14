Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) last year’s performance of -26.79% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) on November 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $20.40, soaring 7.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.82 and dropped to $20.22 before settling in for the closing price of $20.04. Within the past 52 weeks, MODG’s price has moved between $16.80 and $30.81.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 29.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 235.10%. With a float of $152.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.65, operating margin of +6.78, and the pretax margin is +11.19.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 79.60%.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.43) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +10.28 while generating a return on equity of 14.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 235.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Trading Performance Indicators

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)

Looking closely at Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.96 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s (MODG) raw stochastic average was set at 54.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.71. However, in the short run, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.11. Second resistance stands at $22.76. The third major resistance level sits at $23.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.91.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.70 billion based on 184,848K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,133 M and income totals 321,990 K. The company made 988,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 38,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.