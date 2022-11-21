$1.26M in average volume shows that ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) is heading in the right direction

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) on November 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.80, soaring 5.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.015 and dropped to $3.77 before settling in for the closing price of $3.67. Within the past 52 weeks, GWH’s price has moved between $2.59 and $16.68.

With a float of $84.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 160 employees.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 40.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 19, was worth 29,199. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 8,386 shares at a rate of $3.48, taking the stock ownership to the 558,850 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 17, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 63,205 for $4.03, making the entire transaction worth $254,413. This insider now owns 583,956 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -224.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 625.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

Looking closely at ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.69 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 46.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.38. However, in the short run, ESS Tech Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.99. Second resistance stands at $4.13. The third major resistance level sits at $4.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.50.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 562.52 million based on 153,259K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -477,120 K. The company made 190 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -31,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.