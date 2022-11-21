13.92% volatility in RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) last month: This is a red flag warning

November 18, 2022, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) trading session started at the price of $1.67, that was 1.73% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.80 and dropped to $1.64 before settling in for the closing price of $1.73. A 52-week range for RLX has been $0.90 – $5.90.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -40.90%. With a float of $564.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.32 billion.

In an organization with 1235 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward RLX Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc. is 39.34%, while institutional ownership is 29.50%.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23 and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 22.2 million. That was better than the volume of 10.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 63.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2498, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8561. However, in the short run, RLX Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8267. Second resistance stands at $1.8933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5733. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5067.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

There are 1,553,316K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.68 billion. As of now, sales total 1,337 M while income totals 317,720 K. Its latest quarter income was 333,510 K while its last quarter net income were 68,840 K.