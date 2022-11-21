$2.11M in average volume shows that Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) is heading in the right direction

November 18, 2022, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) trading session started at the price of $5.48, that was -0.55% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.54 and dropped to $5.315 before settling in for the closing price of $5.43. A 52-week range for TV has been $5.02 – $11.90.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 1.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 578.90%. With a float of $365.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $564.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 37463 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.32, operating margin of +19.12, and the pretax margin is +10.07.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stocks. The insider ownership of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is 27.70%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.05) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +5.85 while generating a return on equity of 7.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 578.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

Looking closely at Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV), its last 5-days average volume was 2.84 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s (TV) raw stochastic average was set at 10.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.17. However, in the short run, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.52. Second resistance stands at $5.64. The third major resistance level sits at $5.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.07.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Key Stats

There are 559,240K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.09 billion. As of now, sales total 5,104 M while income totals 298,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 951,030 K while its last quarter net income were 55,250 K.