2.18% percent quarterly performance for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is not indicative of the underlying story

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) on November 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $176.41, plunging -0.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $176.80 and dropped to $174.04 before settling in for the closing price of $175.36. Within the past 52 weeks, TXN’s price has moved between $144.46 and $199.90.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 6.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.50%. With a float of $905.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $913.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.69, operating margin of +49.14, and the pretax margin is +48.62.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Texas Instruments Incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 1,749,851. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,990 shares at a rate of $175.16, taking the stock ownership to the 8,942 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Sr. Vice President sold 1,109 for $180.01, making the entire transaction worth $199,635. This insider now owns 27,306 shares in total.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.39) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +42.17 while generating a return on equity of 68.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 18.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 94.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.55, a number that is poised to hit 1.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Looking closely at Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN), its last 5-days average volume was 6.11 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.20.

During the past 100 days, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (TXN) raw stochastic average was set at 73.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $162.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $168.02. However, in the short run, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $176.64. Second resistance stands at $178.10. The third major resistance level sits at $179.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $173.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $172.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $171.12.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 159.15 billion based on 907,572K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,344 M and income totals 7,769 M. The company made 5,241 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,295 M in sales during its previous quarter.