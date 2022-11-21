3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 132,250 K

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) on November 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.22, plunging -2.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.35 and dropped to $9.74 before settling in for the closing price of $10.03. Within the past 52 weeks, DDD’s price has moved between $7.61 and $25.89.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -0.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 300.40%. With a float of $127.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1721 employees.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of 3D Systems Corporation is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 66.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 68,076. In this transaction EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec of this company sold 6,767 shares at a rate of $10.06, taking the stock ownership to the 186,221 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s EVP & CTO (Regenerative Med) sold 26,386 for $10.95, making the entire transaction worth $288,803. This insider now owns 51,634 shares in total.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 300.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Trading Performance Indicators

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, 3D Systems Corporation’s (DDD) raw stochastic average was set at 36.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.17 in the near term. At $10.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.95.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.32 billion based on 131,162K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 615,640 K and income totals 322,050 K. The company made 132,250 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -37,860 K in sales during its previous quarter.