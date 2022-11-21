$474.15K in average volume shows that GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) is heading in the right direction

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) kicked off on November 18, 2022, at the price of $1.60, down -14.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.60 and dropped to $1.29 before settling in for the closing price of $1.54. Over the past 52 weeks, GRNA has traded in a range of $1.53-$15.80.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -110.90%. With a float of $82.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 312 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 25.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 11,999,998. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 3,061,224 shares at a rate of $3.92, taking the stock ownership to the 15,919,155 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 6,505,102 for $3.92, making the entire transaction worth $25,500,000. This insider now owns 22,348,123 shares in total.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -16.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -110.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s (GRNA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 55.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.39 million, its volume of 0.36 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s (GRNA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9722, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.9893. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5167 in the near term. At $1.7133, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0933. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8967.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 233.40 million has total of 151,552K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -15,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,730 K and last quarter income was -38,160 K.