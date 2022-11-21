$7.74M in average volume shows that Alcoa Corporation (AA) is heading in the right direction

On November 18, 2022, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) opened at $48.18, lower -0.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.57 and dropped to $46.72 before settling in for the closing price of $47.37. Price fluctuations for AA have ranged from $33.55 to $98.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 5.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 347.00% at the time writing. With a float of $175.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aluminum industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alcoa Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 2,133,761. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operations Officer of this company sold 28,326 shares at a rate of $75.33, taking the stock ownership to the 54,730 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 18, when Company’s EVP & Chief Ext. Aff. Officer sold 1,317 for $78.19, making the entire transaction worth $102,970. This insider now owns 33,484 shares in total.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by -$0.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 347.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alcoa Corporation (AA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alcoa Corporation (AA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.35 million, its volume of 5.87 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.05.

During the past 100 days, Alcoa Corporation’s (AA) raw stochastic average was set at 55.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.35 in the near term. At $49.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.65.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Key Stats

There are currently 176,937K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.38 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,152 M according to its annual income of 429,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,851 M and its income totaled -746,000 K.