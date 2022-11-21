7.88% volatility in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) last month: This is a red flag warning

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) on November 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.35, plunging -5.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.35 and dropped to $2.22 before settling in for the closing price of $2.36. Within the past 52 weeks, HIVE’s price has moved between $2.25 and $21.40.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 185.00%. With a float of $82.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.16 million.

In an organization with 18 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.48, operating margin of +37.04, and the pretax margin is +39.14.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is 9.45%, while institutional ownership is 14.25%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by -$1.1. This company achieved a net margin of +37.99 while generating a return on equity of 30.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 185.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.72. However, in the short run, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.32. Second resistance stands at $2.40. The third major resistance level sits at $2.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.06.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 260.20 million based on 83,027K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 211,180 K and income totals 79,620 K. The company made 44,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -95,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.