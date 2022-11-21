$789.13K in average volume shows that Agora Inc. (API) is heading in the right direction

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) kicked off on November 18, 2022, at the price of $3.42, down -6.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.5238 and dropped to $3.10 before settling in for the closing price of $3.49. Over the past 52 weeks, API has traded in a range of $2.53-$24.70.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 72.60%. With a float of $95.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1311 workers is very important to gauge.

Agora Inc. (API) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Agora Inc. is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 48.30%.

Agora Inc. (API) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Agora Inc.’s (API) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agora Inc. (API)

The latest stats from [Agora Inc., API] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.82 million was inferior to 0.95 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Agora Inc.’s (API) raw stochastic average was set at 16.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.72. The third major resistance level sits at $3.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.87. The third support level lies at $2.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 404.40 million has total of 105,871K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 167,980 K in contrast with the sum of -72,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 40,980 K and last quarter income was -30,680 K.