A look at Ford Motor Company’s (F) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) on November 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.08, soaring 0.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.13 and dropped to $13.8201 before settling in for the closing price of $13.91. Within the past 52 weeks, F’s price has moved between $10.61 and $25.87.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -2.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.20%. With a float of $3.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.02 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 183000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.00, operating margin of +3.69, and the pretax margin is +13.04.

Ford Motor Company (F) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ford Motor Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 416,617. In this transaction Chief Transform. & Quality Off of this company sold 29,821 shares at a rate of $13.97, taking the stock ownership to the 224,978 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s President, Ford Blue sold 25,892 for $12.41, making the entire transaction worth $321,340. This insider now owns 511,605 shares in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.27) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +13.16 while generating a return on equity of 45.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.33% during the next five years compared to 31.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Ford Motor Company (F) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 67.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Looking closely at Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), its last 5-days average volume was 51.69 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 75.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Ford Motor Company’s (F) raw stochastic average was set at 55.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.31. However, in the short run, Ford Motor Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.14. Second resistance stands at $14.29. The third major resistance level sits at $14.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.52.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 55.93 billion based on 4,020,494K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 136,341 M and income totals 17,937 M. The company made 39,392 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -827,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.