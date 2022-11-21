A look at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (KDP) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) kicked off on November 18, 2022, at the price of $37.14, up 1.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.45 and dropped to $37.02 before settling in for the closing price of $36.84. Over the past 52 weeks, KDP has traded in a range of $33.35-$41.31.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 58.30%. With a float of $886.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.42 billion.

The firm has a total of 27500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.40, operating margin of +22.61, and the pretax margin is +22.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 37.20%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 10,560,335. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 275,000 shares at a rate of $38.40, taking the stock ownership to the 3,703,186 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 13, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 92,948 for $38.02, making the entire transaction worth $3,533,883. This insider now owns 3,978,186 shares in total.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.46) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +16.92 while generating a return on equity of 8.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -19.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (KDP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., KDP], we can find that recorded value of 8.78 million was better than the volume posted last year of 8.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (KDP) raw stochastic average was set at 37.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.73. The third major resistance level sits at $38.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 52.17 billion has total of 1,416,251K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,683 M in contrast with the sum of 2,146 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,622 M and last quarter income was 180,000 K.