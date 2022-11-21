A major move is in the offing as Apple Inc. (AAPL) market cap hits 2397.67 billion

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) kicked off on November 18, 2022, at the price of $152.305, up 0.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $152.70 and dropped to $149.97 before settling in for the closing price of $150.72. Over the past 52 weeks, AAPL has traded in a range of $129.04-$182.94.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 11.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.90%. With a float of $15.90 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.03 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 164000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.31, operating margin of +30.29, and the pretax margin is +30.20.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of Apple Inc. is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 27,493,275. In this transaction Senior Vice President, CFO of this company sold 176,299 shares at a rate of $155.95, taking the stock ownership to the 110,673 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 17, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 8,053 for $142.45, making the entire transaction worth $1,147,150. This insider now owns 136,290 shares in total.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.27) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +25.31 while generating a return on equity of 175.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.89% during the next five years compared to 21.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.10, a number that is poised to hit 2.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Looking closely at Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), its last 5-days average volume was 76.54 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 89.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.22.

During the past 100 days, Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) raw stochastic average was set at 41.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $147.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $155.08. However, in the short run, Apple Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $152.67. Second resistance stands at $154.05. The third major resistance level sits at $155.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $149.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $148.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $147.21.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2397.67 billion has total of 15,908,117K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 394,328 M in contrast with the sum of 99,803 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 90,146 M and last quarter income was 20,721 M.