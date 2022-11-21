Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) plunged -5.79 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on November 18, 2022, with Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) stock priced at $4.55, down -5.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.57 and dropped to $4.19 before settling in for the closing price of $4.49. ATUS’s price has ranged from $3.94 to $18.23 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 10.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 186.70%. With a float of $388.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $454.67 million.

In an organization with 9000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.77, operating margin of +25.19, and the pretax margin is +12.94.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Altice USA Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 315,284. In this transaction Director of this company sold 31,560 shares at a rate of $9.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,323,925 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $15.54, making the entire transaction worth $77,700. This insider now owns 3,500 shares in total.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.23 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 186.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Altice USA Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.18 million. That was better than the volume of 5.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Altice USA Inc.’s (ATUS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 158.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.66. However, in the short run, Altice USA Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.47. Second resistance stands at $4.71. The third major resistance level sits at $4.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.71.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.92 billion, the company has a total of 454,668K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,091 M while annual income is 990,310 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,394 M while its latest quarter income was 84,950 K.