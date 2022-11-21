Baidu Inc. (BIDU) last year’s performance of -37.83% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) kicked off on November 18, 2022, at the price of $95.61, down -3.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $97.96 and dropped to $95.00 before settling in for the closing price of $99.58. Over the past 52 weeks, BIDU has traded in a range of $73.58-$171.87.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 12.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -56.80%. With a float of $271.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $345.55 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 45500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Baidu Inc. is 15.60%, while institutional ownership is 31.80%.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.46) by $0.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.37% during the next five years compared to -2.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Baidu Inc.’s (BIDU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.04, a number that is poised to hit 15.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 64.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.42 million, its volume of 3.7 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.97.

During the past 100 days, Baidu Inc.’s (BIDU) raw stochastic average was set at 26.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $130.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $97.62 in the near term. At $99.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $100.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $91.70.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 34.41 billion has total of 345,542K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,536 M in contrast with the sum of 1,605 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,426 M and last quarter income was 543,000 K.