Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) last year’s performance of -38.69% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

November 18, 2022, Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) trading session started at the price of $13.12, that was 6.09% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.755 and dropped to $13.01 before settling in for the closing price of $12.80. A 52-week range for BZH has been $9.47 – $23.97.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 78.50%. With a float of $29.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.29 million.

The firm has a total of 1129 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Beazer Homes USA Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Beazer Homes USA Inc. is 5.64%, while institutional ownership is 79.80%.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.42) by $0.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 48.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Beazer Homes USA Inc., BZH], we can find that recorded value of 0.61 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s (BZH) raw stochastic average was set at 59.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.19. The third major resistance level sits at $14.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.40.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) Key Stats

There are 30,880K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 395.31 million. As of now, sales total 2,317 M while income totals 220,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 827,670 K while its last quarter net income were 86,820 K.