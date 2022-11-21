Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) 20 Days SMA touches -5.77%: The odds favor the bear

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) kicked off on November 18, 2022, at the price of $14.20, down -3.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.33 and dropped to $13.24 before settling in for the closing price of $13.94. Over the past 52 weeks, BYND has traded in a range of $11.56-$81.16.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 95.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -240.40%. With a float of $58.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1108 employees.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Beyond Meat Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 43.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 187,550. In this transaction Chief Brand Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $37.51, taking the stock ownership to the 24,179 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Chief Brand Officer sold 2,000 for $37.51, making the entire transaction worth $75,020. This insider now owns 22,358 shares in total.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.53 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.18) by -$0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -240.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -46.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Beyond Meat Inc.’s (BYND) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.98, a number that is poised to hit -1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

Looking closely at Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), its last 5-days average volume was 2.63 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.37.

During the past 100 days, Beyond Meat Inc.’s (BYND) raw stochastic average was set at 5.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.95. However, in the short run, Beyond Meat Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.11. Second resistance stands at $14.76. The third major resistance level sits at $15.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.93.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 888.64 million has total of 63,742K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 464,700 K in contrast with the sum of -182,110 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 82,500 K and last quarter income was -101,680 K.