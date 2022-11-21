Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -6.23%

On November 18, 2022, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) opened at $0.13, lower -2.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.13 and dropped to $0.12 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Price fluctuations for CEI have ranged from $0.12 to $1.98 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -40.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.10% at the time writing. With a float of $662.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $719.15 million.

In an organization with 9 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 7.86%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 185.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.84

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 43.0 million. That was better than the volume of 38.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1820, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4951. However, in the short run, Camber Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1287. Second resistance stands at $0.1323. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1347. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1227, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1203. The third support level lies at $0.1167 if the price breaches the second support level.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

There are currently 509,431K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 92.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 140 K according to its annual income of -68,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 170 K and its income totaled 4,600 K.