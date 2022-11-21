Can ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s (ASX) hike of 0.96% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on November 18, 2022, with ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) stock priced at $6.35, up 0.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.40 and dropped to $6.29 before settling in for the closing price of $6.30. ASX’s price has ranged from $4.45 to $8.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 127.50%. With a float of $1.64 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.17 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 99104 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.58, operating margin of +11.03, and the pretax margin is +13.92.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.21 while generating a return on equity of 26.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.20% during the next five years compared to 59.85% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

The latest stats from [ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., ASX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.19 million was superior to 7.17 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s (ASX) raw stochastic average was set at 94.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.45. The third major resistance level sits at $6.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.23. The third support level lies at $6.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.14 billion, the company has a total of 2,179,964K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,548 M while annual income is 2,168 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,206 M while its latest quarter income was 574,600 K.