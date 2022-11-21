CAN (Canaan Inc.) dropped -3.50 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) kicked off on November 18, 2022, at the price of $2.95, down -3.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.95 and dropped to $2.735 before settling in for the closing price of $2.86. Over the past 52 weeks, CAN has traded in a range of $2.46-$10.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 946.70%. With a float of $156.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.72 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 346 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.98, operating margin of +36.69, and the pretax margin is +41.12.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +40.11 while generating a return on equity of 101.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 946.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.27 million, its volume of 1.96 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) raw stochastic average was set at 14.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.89 in the near term. At $3.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.46.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 512.20 million has total of 186,943K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 782,520 K in contrast with the sum of 313,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 246,740 K and last quarter income was 90,910 K.