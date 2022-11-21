Can Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) drop of -2.91% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) kicked off on November 18, 2022, at the price of $3.31, up 0.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.38 and dropped to $3.285 before settling in for the closing price of $3.32. Over the past 52 weeks, HMY has traded in a range of $1.93-$5.50.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 17.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -120.80%. With a float of $434.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $612.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 37609 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.05, operating margin of +19.23, and the pretax margin is -2.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 35.60%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -2.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 129.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

The latest stats from [Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, HMY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.56 million was inferior to 6.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 83.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.43. The third major resistance level sits at $3.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.24. The third support level lies at $3.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.08 billion has total of 618,072K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,806 M in contrast with the sum of -69,220 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,998 M and last quarter income was 77,857 K.