Can Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (QSR) hike of 9.91% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) kicked off on November 18, 2022, at the price of $66.57, up 0.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.31 and dropped to $66.53 before settling in for the closing price of $66.51. Over the past 52 weeks, QSR has traded in a range of $46.68-$66.66.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 6.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 68.40%. With a float of $301.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $306.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5700 employees.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Restaurant Brands International Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 41,020. In this transaction Director of this company bought 700 shares at a rate of $58.60, taking the stock ownership to the 1,350 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16, when Company’s CFO sold 15,000 for $58.97, making the entire transaction worth $884,550. This insider now owns 41,449 shares in total.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.73) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (QSR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) saw its 5-day average volume 3.7 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.64.

During the past 100 days, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (QSR) raw stochastic average was set at 96.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $67.19 in the near term. At $67.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $67.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.08. The third support level lies at $65.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.35 billion has total of 306,222K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,739 M in contrast with the sum of 838,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,726 M and last quarter income was 360,000 K.