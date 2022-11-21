Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) last year’s performance of -34.63% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On November 18, 2022, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) opened at $34.42, higher 0.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.91 and dropped to $34.28 before settling in for the closing price of $34.26. Price fluctuations for CMCSA have ranged from $28.39 to $53.61 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 7.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.50% at the time writing. With a float of $4.28 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.38 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 189000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.10, operating margin of +17.89, and the pretax margin is +16.41.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Comcast Corporation is 0.71%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 397,340. In this transaction EVP & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 8,929 shares at a rate of $44.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,817 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11, when Company’s CEO – Comcast Cable sold 65,410 for $45.69, making the entire transaction worth $2,988,452. This insider now owns 597,425 shares in total.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.9) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +12.17 while generating a return on equity of 15.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.02% during the next five years compared to 11.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Looking closely at Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), its last 5-days average volume was 24.35 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 24.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Comcast Corporation’s (CMCSA) raw stochastic average was set at 39.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.91. However, in the short run, Comcast Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.85. Second resistance stands at $35.19. The third major resistance level sits at $35.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.59.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Key Stats

There are currently 4,323,409K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 148.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 116,385 M according to its annual income of 14,158 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 29,849 M and its income totaled -4,597 M.