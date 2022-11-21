Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) kicked off on November 18, 2022, at the price of $1.77, up 5.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.96 and dropped to $1.77 before settling in for the closing price of $1.79. Over the past 52 weeks, ENIC has traded in a range of $0.98-$2.37.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 6.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 267.40%. With a float of $496.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.38 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2248 employees.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$8 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$15.79) by $7.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 90.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 267.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Enel Chile S.A.’s (ENIC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15, a number that is poised to hit 46.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 250.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.49 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Enel Chile S.A.’s (ENIC) raw stochastic average was set at 90.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6236, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5137. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9767 in the near term. At $2.0633, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6833. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5967.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.62 billion has total of 1,383,331K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,712 M in contrast with the sum of 110,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,427 M and last quarter income was 110,270 K.