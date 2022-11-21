Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -43.51% last month.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) on November 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.01, plunging -12.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.01 and dropped to $0.8667 before settling in for the closing price of $0.99. Within the past 52 weeks, GROV’s price has moved between $0.94 and $12.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -88.10%. With a float of $63.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.22 million.

In an organization with 900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 25.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 44,733. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 40,300 shares at a rate of $1.11, taking the stock ownership to the 9,020,868 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,600 for $1.21, making the entire transaction worth $6,776. This insider now owns 9,061,168 shares in total.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Trading Performance Indicators

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66

Technical Analysis of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.44 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s (GROV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 147.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3473, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.5847. However, in the short run, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9644. Second resistance stands at $1.0589. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1077. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8211, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7723. The third support level lies at $0.6778 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 165.90 million based on 166,999K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 383,685 K and income totals 2,700 K. The company made 77,730 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,660 K in sales during its previous quarter.