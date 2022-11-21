Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is expecting 4.57% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On November 18, 2022, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) opened at $7.18, lower -3.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.20 and dropped to $6.85 before settling in for the closing price of $7.09. Price fluctuations for HIMX have ranged from $4.81 to $16.50 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 14.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 819.10% at the time writing. With a float of $121.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2083 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.41, operating margin of +35.23, and the pretax margin is +35.29.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Himax Technologies Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 17.60%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 64.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 819.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

Looking closely at Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.54 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Himax Technologies Inc.’s (HIMX) raw stochastic average was set at 70.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.12. However, in the short run, Himax Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.10. Second resistance stands at $7.32. The third major resistance level sits at $7.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.40.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Key Stats

There are currently 174,299K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,547 M according to its annual income of 436,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 213,630 K and its income totaled 8,320 K.