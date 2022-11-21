Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) plunged -2.49 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) on November 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.3711, plunging -2.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.382 and dropped to $0.365 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Within the past 52 weeks, IMPP’s price has moved between $0.26 and $9.70.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -823.20%. With a float of $189.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.25 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.50, operating margin of -20.08, and the pretax margin is -20.96.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Imperial Petroleum Inc. is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -20.96 while generating a return on equity of -3.15.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -823.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

The latest stats from [Imperial Petroleum Inc., IMPP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.51 million was inferior to 28.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) raw stochastic average was set at 34.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3786, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8250. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3813. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3902. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3983. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3643, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3562. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3473.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 72.60 million based on 142,837K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,360 K and income totals -3,640 K. The company made 42,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 15,450 K in sales during its previous quarter.