International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) posted a 3.12% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On November 18, 2022, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) opened at $146.56, higher 1.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $148.31 and dropped to $145.94 before settling in for the closing price of $146.09. Price fluctuations for IBM have ranged from $114.56 to $146.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.40% at the time writing. With a float of $903.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $904.10 million.

The firm has a total of 307600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.72, operating margin of +12.25, and the pretax margin is +8.47.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of International Business Machines Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 125,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $125.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s VP, Controller sold 1,600 for $139.04, making the entire transaction worth $222,465. This insider now owns 15,062 shares in total.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.77) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +8.22 while generating a return on equity of 23.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.22% during the next five years compared to -16.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 77.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.62, a number that is poised to hit 3.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [International Business Machines Corporation, IBM], we can find that recorded value of 4.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.00.

During the past 100 days, International Business Machines Corporation’s (IBM) raw stochastic average was set at 97.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $129.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $131.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $148.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $149.67. The third major resistance level sits at $151.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $146.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $144.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $143.91.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Key Stats

There are currently 904,126K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 132.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 57,350 M according to its annual income of 5,742 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,107 M and its income totaled -3,196 M.