Investors finally get a glimpse of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) volume hitting the figure of 0.98 million.

A new trading day began on November 18, 2022, with D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) stock priced at $0.70, down -2.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.70 and dropped to $0.66 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. HEPS’s price has ranged from $0.59 to $3.51 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -57.80%. With a float of $9.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $323.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3789 workers is very important to gauge.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is 76.47%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.74 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -7.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

The latest stats from [D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., HEPS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.73 million was superior to 0.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) raw stochastic average was set at 15.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8365, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2717. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7033. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7217. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6417. The third support level lies at $0.6233 if the price breaches the second support level.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 228.20 million, the company has a total of 285,998K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 875,220 K while annual income is -81,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 190,160 K while its latest quarter income was -36,070 K.