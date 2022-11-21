Investors finally get a glimpse of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) volume hitting the figure of 3.17 million.

On November 18, 2022, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) opened at $6.32, higher 1.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.38 and dropped to $6.055 before settling in for the closing price of $6.22. Price fluctuations for PSNY have ranged from $4.00 to $14.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -107.80% at the time writing. With a float of $111.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.11 billion.

In an organization with 1300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.78, operating margin of -70.88, and the pretax margin is -75.32.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is 76.23%, while institutional ownership is 6.10%.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -75.34 while generating a return on equity of -1,644.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -107.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48

Technical Analysis of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.77 million. That was better than the volume of 3.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s (PSNY) raw stochastic average was set at 34.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.05. However, in the short run, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.45. Second resistance stands at $6.58. The third major resistance level sits at $6.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.93. The third support level lies at $5.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Key Stats

There are currently 100,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,337 M according to its annual income of -81,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 435,450 K and its income totaled 299,390 K.