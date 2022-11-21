Investors must take note of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) performance last week, which was -8.37%.

On November 18, 2022, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) opened at $5.59, higher 0.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.68 and dropped to $5.48 before settling in for the closing price of $5.56. Price fluctuations for ARR have ranged from $4.38 to $10.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -2.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 101.40% at the time writing. With a float of $130.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.14 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of 1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) saw its 5-day average volume 4.98 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 33.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.68 in the near term. At $5.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.38. The third support level lies at $5.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

There are currently 132,140K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 734.72 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 80,790 K according to its annual income of 15,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 69,480 K and its income totaled -144,320 K.