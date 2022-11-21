Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 15.24% last month.

On November 18, 2022, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) opened at $22.34, higher 0.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.40 and dropped to $22.05 before settling in for the closing price of $22.01. Price fluctuations for KIM have ranged from $17.71 to $26.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 3.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -28.90% at the time writing. With a float of $605.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $615.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 606 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.40, operating margin of +32.77, and the pretax margin is +54.60.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kimco Realty Corporation is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 301,070,000. In this transaction of this company sold 11,500,000 shares at a rate of $26.18, taking the stock ownership to the 28,338,105 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Exec VP, CFO & Treasurer sold 10,000 for $25.07, making the entire transaction worth $250,700. This insider now owns 486,240 shares in total.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +62.04 while generating a return on equity of 10.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) saw its 5-day average volume 3.79 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) raw stochastic average was set at 71.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.35 in the near term. At $22.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.85. The third support level lies at $21.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Key Stats

There are currently 618,461K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,365 M according to its annual income of 844,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 433,400 K and its income totaled 57,950 K.