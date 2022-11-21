Last month’s performance of 11.88% for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is certainly impressive

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) kicked off on November 18, 2022, at the price of $17.59, up 0.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.70 and dropped to $17.55 before settling in for the closing price of $17.56. Over the past 52 weeks, MFC has traded in a range of $14.92-$22.19.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 1.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 20.70%. With a float of $1.88 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.90 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 38000 employees.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Manulife Financial Corporation is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 53.70%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.55) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +12.01 while generating a return on equity of 12.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.40% during the next five years compared to 20.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Manulife Financial Corporation’s (MFC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) saw its 5-day average volume 4.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Manulife Financial Corporation’s (MFC) raw stochastic average was set at 63.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.69 in the near term. At $17.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.47. The third support level lies at $17.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 33.08 billion has total of 1,888,216K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 49,327 M in contrast with the sum of 5,312 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,959 M and last quarter income was 1,014 M.