Last month’s performance of -12.38% for Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on November 18, 2022, with Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) stock priced at $1.97, down -3.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.97 and dropped to $1.83 before settling in for the closing price of $1.91. BKKT’s price has ranged from $1.70 to $22.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.30%. With a float of $60.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.59 million.

In an organization with 579 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 30.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 329,970. In this transaction Director of this company sold 170,000 shares at a rate of $1.94, taking the stock ownership to the 8,142,690 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 26, when Company’s Director sold 7,500 for $2.33, making the entire transaction worth $17,482. This insider now owns 8,312,690 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -464.57 while generating a return on equity of -56.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.39 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 6.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2128, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4390. However, in the short run, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9300. Second resistance stands at $2.0200. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7400. The third support level lies at $1.6500 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 504.31 million, the company has a total of 264,035K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 39,440 K while annual income is -183,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,860 K while its latest quarter income was -468,130 K.