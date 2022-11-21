Last month’s performance of 22.76% for Quhuo Limited (QH) is certainly impressive

November 18, 2022, Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) trading session started at the price of $1.94, that was 7.07% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.04 and dropped to $1.68 before settling in for the closing price of $1.66. A 52-week range for QH has been $1.19 – $19.70.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 99.70%. With a float of $3.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 685 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.36, operating margin of -2.12, and the pretax margin is -4.45.

Quhuo Limited (QH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Quhuo Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Quhuo Limited is 24.61%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

Quhuo Limited (QH) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.11) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3.92 while generating a return on equity of -30.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Quhuo Limited (QH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -51.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.44 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Quhuo Limited (QH)

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) saw its 5-day average volume 3.65 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Quhuo Limited’s (QH) raw stochastic average was set at 9.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6754, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.1009. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9867 in the near term. At $2.1933, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4733. The third support level lies at $1.2667 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) Key Stats

There are 5,268K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.79 million. As of now, sales total 631,650 K while income totals -24,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,081 M while its last quarter net income were -71,352 K.