Last month’s performance of 3.98% for Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) is certainly impressive

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) kicked off on November 18, 2022, at the price of $3.45, up 10.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.70 and dropped to $3.26 before settling in for the closing price of $3.32. Over the past 52 weeks, HTOO has traded in a range of $2.70-$12.82.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -147.50%. With a float of $9.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 80 workers is very important to gauge.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Fusion Fuel Green PLC is 9.26%, while institutional ownership is 42.34%.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.53) by $2.36. This company achieved a return on equity of 51.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -147.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO)

The latest stats from [Fusion Fuel Green PLC, HTOO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.33 million was superior to 79337.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s (HTOO) raw stochastic average was set at 14.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.98. The third major resistance level sits at $4.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.10. The third support level lies at $2.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 40.26 million has total of 10,999K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of 27,880 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -2 K.