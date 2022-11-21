Last month’s performance of 4.25% for NetEase Inc. (NTES) is certainly impressive

On November 18, 2022, NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) opened at $69.00, lower -5.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.02 and dropped to $66.33 before settling in for the closing price of $71.00. Price fluctuations for NTES have ranged from $53.09 to $118.19 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 20.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.00% at the time writing. With a float of $647.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $652.60 million.

In an organization with 32064 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.62, operating margin of +18.74, and the pretax margin is +22.29.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NetEase Inc. is 45.00%, while institutional ownership is 16.20%.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +19.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.34% during the next five years compared to 6.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NetEase Inc. (NTES). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.77, a number that is poised to hit 8.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 34.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NetEase Inc. (NTES)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.02 million. That was better than the volume of 2.19 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.99.

During the past 100 days, NetEase Inc.’s (NTES) raw stochastic average was set at 29.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.32. However, in the short run, NetEase Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.86. Second resistance stands at $70.29. The third major resistance level sits at $71.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.91. The third support level lies at $63.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Key Stats

There are currently 654,767K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 46.63 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,747 M according to its annual income of 2,729 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,458 M and its income totaled 790,110 K.