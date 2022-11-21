Last month’s performance of 47.52% for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is certainly impressive

On November 18, 2022, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) opened at $1.805, higher 20.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.19 and dropped to $1.76 before settling in for the closing price of $1.72. Price fluctuations for ARDX have ranged from $0.49 to $1.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -44.20% at the time writing. With a float of $182.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $187.46 million.

In an organization with 86 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.27, operating margin of -1528.63, and the pretax margin is -1566.42.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ardelyx Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 36.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 1,000,642. In this transaction Director of this company bought 567,000 shares at a rate of $1.76, taking the stock ownership to the 1,166,765 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 05, when Company’s insider sold 100,000 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $150,000. This insider now owns 195,827 shares in total.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -1566.46 while generating a return on equity of -151.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 53.42 million. That was better than the volume of 4.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) raw stochastic average was set at 93.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 172.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.95. However, in the short run, Ardelyx Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.26. Second resistance stands at $2.44. The third major resistance level sits at $2.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.58. The third support level lies at $1.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Key Stats

There are currently 187,460K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 322.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,100 K according to its annual income of -158,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,990 K and its income totaled -22,890 K.