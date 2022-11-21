Last month’s performance of -5.47% for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is certainly impressive

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) on November 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.92, plunging -2.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.93 and dropped to $14.14 before settling in for the closing price of $14.75. Within the past 52 weeks, CLF’s price has moved between $11.82 and $34.04.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 67.40% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -42.90%. With a float of $508.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $516.00 million.

In an organization with 26000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.88, operating margin of +20.36, and the pretax margin is +18.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Steel industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 5,421. In this transaction Director of this company sold 300 shares at a rate of $18.07, taking the stock ownership to the 96,053 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Director bought 1,425 for $17.45, making the entire transaction worth $24,865. This insider now owns 80,606 shares in total.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.55) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +14.60 while generating a return on equity of 72.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.43% during the next five years compared to 61.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Trading Performance Indicators

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.98 million. That was inferior than the volume of 18.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s (CLF) raw stochastic average was set at 29.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.04. However, in the short run, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.79. Second resistance stands at $15.26. The third major resistance level sits at $15.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.68. The third support level lies at $13.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.60 billion based on 515,302K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,444 M and income totals 2,988 M. The company made 5,653 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 152,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.