Last month’s performance of 7.94% for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is certainly impressive

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) on November 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $362.57, soaring 6.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $376.38 and dropped to $360.00 before settling in for the closing price of $352.95. Within the past 52 weeks, DECK’s price has moved between $212.93 and $448.07.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 12.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 20.80%. With a float of $26.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.55, operating margin of +17.90, and the pretax margin is +17.95.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Footwear & Accessories industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 164,082. In this transaction Chief Supply Chain Officer of this company sold 455 shares at a rate of $360.62, taking the stock ownership to the 3,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s President & CEO sold 2,900 for $355.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,029,500. This insider now owns 94,772 shares in total.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.68) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +14.37 while generating a return on equity of 30.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.00% during the next five years compared to 147.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) Trading Performance Indicators

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 156.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.40, a number that is poised to hit 9.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 21.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.65 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 17.33.

During the past 100 days, Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s (DECK) raw stochastic average was set at 99.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $342.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $296.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $381.19 in the near term. At $386.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $397.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $364.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $354.21. The third support level lies at $348.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.34 billion based on 26,467K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,150 M and income totals 451,950 K. The company made 875,610 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 101,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.