Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is -9.89% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On November 18, 2022, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) opened at $21.39, lower -3.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.44 and dropped to $19.66 before settling in for the closing price of $20.70. Price fluctuations for LMND have ranged from $15.99 to $57.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.50% at the time writing. With a float of $48.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.88 million.

In an organization with 1119 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lemonade Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 34.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 106,625. In this transaction Chief Insurance Officer of this company sold 4,265 shares at a rate of $25.00, taking the stock ownership to the 8,985 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Director sold 7,500 for $21.61, making the entire transaction worth $162,056. This insider now owns 106,670 shares in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$1.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.32) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -288.98 while generating a return on equity of -31.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lemonade Inc. (LMND). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.82, a number that is poised to hit -1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.93 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.76.

During the past 100 days, Lemonade Inc.’s (LMND) raw stochastic average was set at 18.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.58. However, in the short run, Lemonade Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.07. Second resistance stands at $22.15. The third major resistance level sits at $22.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.59. The third support level lies at $17.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Key Stats

There are currently 69,164K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.43 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 128,400 K according to its annual income of -241,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 74,000 K and its income totaled -91,400 K.