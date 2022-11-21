Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Arrival (ARVL) to new highs

November 18, 2022, Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) trading session started at the price of $0.4071, that was -3.98% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.415 and dropped to $0.3851 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. A 52-week range for ARVL has been $0.36 – $10.86.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -275.00%. With a float of $197.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $486.07 million.

The firm has a total of 2695 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Arrival (ARVL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arrival stocks. The insider ownership of Arrival is 66.06%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Arrival (ARVL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -275.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arrival (ARVL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arrival (ARVL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arrival, ARVL], we can find that recorded value of 9.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 7.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Arrival’s (ARVL) raw stochastic average was set at 2.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 242.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 136.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7333, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8968. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4108. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4278. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4407. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3809, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3680. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3510.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Key Stats

There are 638,278K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 261.50 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -5,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -310,330 K.