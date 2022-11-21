Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing BlackBerry Limited (BB) to new highs

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) on November 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.82, soaring 0.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.82 and dropped to $4.70 before settling in for the closing price of $4.73. Within the past 52 weeks, BB’s price has moved between $3.94 and $11.06.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -11.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 101.10%. With a float of $568.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $577.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3325 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.06, operating margin of -29.81, and the pretax margin is +2.65.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03, was worth 2,373,714. In this transaction Executive Chairman & CEO of this company sold 554,606 shares at a rate of $4.28, taking the stock ownership to the 6,447,738 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 7,805 for $5.13, making the entire transaction worth $40,040. This insider now owns 242,105 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 8/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +1.67 while generating a return on equity of 0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Looking closely at BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB), its last 5-days average volume was 4.88 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 25.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.90. However, in the short run, BlackBerry Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.82. Second resistance stands at $4.88. The third major resistance level sits at $4.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.58.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.73 billion based on 579,332K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 718,000 K and income totals 12,000 K. The company made 168,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -54,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.