Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) to new highs

A new trading day began on November 18, 2022, with Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) stock priced at $4.13, down -11.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.18 and dropped to $3.67 before settling in for the closing price of $4.13. CGC’s price has ranged from $2.13 to $13.62 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -637.90%. With a float of $310.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $485.93 million.

The firm has a total of 3151 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Canopy Growth Corporation is 35.79%, while institutional ownership is 17.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 5,085. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,021 shares at a rate of $4.98, taking the stock ownership to the 5,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 281 for $4.98, making the entire transaction worth $1,399. This insider now owns 18,188 shares in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$3.81 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -637.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Canopy Growth Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Canopy Growth Corporation, CGC], we can find that recorded value of 16.54 million was better than the volume posted last year of 10.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) raw stochastic average was set at 63.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.35. The third major resistance level sits at $4.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.99.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.78 billion, the company has a total of 480,261K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 415,120 K while annual income is -241,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 90,310 K while its latest quarter income was -169,950 K.