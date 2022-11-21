Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) to new highs

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) on November 18, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.6683, plunging -2.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6683 and dropped to $0.5945 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. Within the past 52 weeks, VBIV’s price has moved between $0.56 and $3.41.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -29.20%. With a float of $204.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.26 million.

The firm has a total of 149 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1897.62, operating margin of -10781.62, and the pretax margin is -11054.36.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of VBI Vaccines Inc. is 0.52%, while institutional ownership is 44.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 03, was worth 20,083. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company bought 8,200 shares at a rate of $2.45, taking the stock ownership to the 68,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,707,463 for $3.31, making the entire transaction worth $8,961,703. This insider now owns 52,334,993 shares in total.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -11054.36 while generating a return on equity of -44.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) Trading Performance Indicators

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 178.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [VBI Vaccines Inc., VBIV], we can find that recorded value of 0.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s (VBIV) raw stochastic average was set at 5.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6973, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0499. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6514. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6967. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7252. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5776, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5491. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5038.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 160.90 million based on 258,257K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 630 K and income totals -69,750 K. The company made 320 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -25,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.