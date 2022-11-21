Micron Technology Inc. (MU) with a beta value of 1.28 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On November 18, 2022, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) opened at $59.56, lower -0.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.66 and dropped to $58.10 before settling in for the closing price of $58.74. Price fluctuations for MU have ranged from $48.45 to $98.45 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 8.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 50.70% at the time writing. With a float of $1.08 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.10 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 48000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.36, operating margin of +31.76, and the pretax margin is +31.12.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 1,059,450. In this transaction SVP, Worldwide Sales of this company sold 16,600 shares at a rate of $63.82, taking the stock ownership to the 119,126 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s SVP, Chief People Officer sold 5,600 for $76.00, making the entire transaction worth $425,600. This insider now owns 89,172 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2022, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.3) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Micron Technology Inc. (MU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Looking closely at Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), its last 5-days average volume was 16.03 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 19.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.62.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 59.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.57. However, in the short run, Micron Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $59.46. Second resistance stands at $60.34. The third major resistance level sits at $61.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $56.34.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

There are currently 1,087,169K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 63.86 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 30,758 M according to its annual income of 8,687 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,643 M and its income totaled 1,492 M.