Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) is -10.86% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on November 18, 2022, with Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) stock priced at $0.33, up 6.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.41 and dropped to $0.3215 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. GRIL’s price has ranged from $0.30 to $1.25 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 15.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 62.70%. With a float of $25.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 380 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.66, operating margin of -77.50, and the pretax margin is -79.00.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Muscle Maker Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 19.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 25, was worth 5,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.52, taking the stock ownership to the 130,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer bought 1,500 for $0.50, making the entire transaction worth $750. This insider now owns 4,102 shares in total.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -79.00 while generating a return on equity of -54.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Muscle Maker Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59

Technical Analysis of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

The latest stats from [Muscle Maker Inc., GRIL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.6 million was superior to 0.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Muscle Maker Inc.’s (GRIL) raw stochastic average was set at 18.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3796, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4176. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3928. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4457. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4813. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3043, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2687. The third support level lies at $0.2158 if the price breaches the second support level.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.20 million, the company has a total of 28,849K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,350 K while annual income is -8,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,820 K while its latest quarter income was -1,900 K.