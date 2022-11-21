NIKE Inc. (NKE) with a beta value of 1.12 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on November 18, 2022, with NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) stock priced at $107.63, up 0.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $107.72 and dropped to $104.17 before settling in for the closing price of $105.36. NKE’s price has ranged from $82.22 to $177.75 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 6.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.50%. With a float of $1.24 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.57 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 79100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.13, operating margin of +14.49, and the pretax margin is +14.21.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of NIKE Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 550,281. In this transaction EVP: CHRO of this company sold 5,882 shares at a rate of $93.55, taking the stock ownership to the 60,213 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER sold 5,922 for $113.42, making the entire transaction worth $671,673. This insider now owns 75,295 shares in total.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 8/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.93 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.92 while generating a return on equity of 43.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.50% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NIKE Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 96.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIKE Inc. (NKE)

Looking closely at NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE), its last 5-days average volume was 6.23 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.66.

During the past 100 days, NIKE Inc.’s (NKE) raw stochastic average was set at 64.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $113.68. However, in the short run, NIKE Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $107.37. Second resistance stands at $109.32. The third major resistance level sits at $110.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $100.27.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 164.85 billion, the company has a total of 1,568,556K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 46,710 M while annual income is 6,046 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,687 M while its latest quarter income was 1,468 M.