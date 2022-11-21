No matter how cynical the overall market is, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) performance over the last week is recorded -6.60%

November 18, 2022, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) trading session started at the price of $95.95, that was -0.75% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $95.99 and dropped to $92.48 before settling in for the closing price of $94.85. A 52-week range for AMZN has been $85.87 – $188.11.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 28.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 54.90%. With a float of $9.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.19 billion.

The firm has a total of 1544000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.03, operating margin of +5.31, and the pretax margin is +8.12.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Amazon.com Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Amazon.com Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 164,599. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,720 shares at a rate of $95.70, taking the stock ownership to the 22,440 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores sold 15,787 for $103.10, making the entire transaction worth $1,627,640. This insider now owns 522,251 shares in total.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.21) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +7.10 while generating a return on equity of 28.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.00% during the next five years compared to 67.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Amazon.com Inc., AMZN], we can find that recorded value of 90.77 million was better than the volume posted last year of 76.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.17.

During the past 100 days, Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) raw stochastic average was set at 13.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $127.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $95.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $97.71. The third major resistance level sits at $99.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $92.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $88.91.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Key Stats

There are 10,201,654K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 967.63 billion. As of now, sales total 469,822 M while income totals 33,364 M. Its latest quarter income was 127,101 M while its last quarter net income were 2,872 M.