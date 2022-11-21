No matter how cynical the overall market is, Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) performance over the last week is recorded -1.35%

On November 18, 2022, Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) opened at $163.56, higher 0.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $163.88 and dropped to $160.97 before settling in for the closing price of $161.47. Price fluctuations for ADI have ranged from $133.48 to $191.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 16.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.60% at the time writing. With a float of $509.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $517.01 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 24700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Analog Devices Inc. is 0.92%, while institutional ownership is 88.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 272,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,700 shares at a rate of $160.00, taking the stock ownership to the 68,657 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 04, when Company’s Director sold 2,400 for $150.00, making the entire transaction worth $360,003. This insider now owns 69,157 shares in total.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.43) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.87% during the next five years compared to 4.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.61, a number that is poised to hit 2.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.67 million, its volume of 3.83 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.41.

During the past 100 days, Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) raw stochastic average was set at 60.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $147.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $156.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $163.50 in the near term. At $165.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $166.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $160.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $159.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $157.68.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Key Stats

There are currently 514,342K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 83.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,318 M according to its annual income of 1,390 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,110 M and its income totaled 748,990 K.